Road Safety Authority issues stark warning as Storm Dylan approaches Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Road Safety Authority is issuing a stark warning for Galway motorists as Storm Dylan approaches the west coast.

MET Eireann has upgraded its wind warning to status orange for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath.

Storm Dylan is expected to affect Ireland from tomorrow night into Sunday morning.

The storm is set to track northeastwards through Donegal Bay and up along the north-Ulster coast.

MET Eireann says the biggest impact will be felt across Connacht and Ulster where gusts will reach up to 120km/h.

The latest alert comes into effect at 9 tomorrow night.

The RSA is warning motorists to keep a check on local weather updates, and plan any journeys accordingly.

The road safety body says extreme care should be taken as spot flooding, debris and strong crosswinds are possible in all affected areas.

Meanwhile, power has been restored to the majority of homes and businesses across the west of the county after a series of major faults overnight.

Over 2,000 homes and businesses were without power this morning due to high winds.

However, the majority power cuts in Spiddal, Inverin, Carraroe, Lettermullen, Cornamona, Oughterard and Moycullen have now been resolved.

ESB crews are working to restore supply to the remaining affected customers.