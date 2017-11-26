15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Road remains closed at Cornamona after man killed in crash

By GBFM News
November 26, 2017

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road closures remain in place in Cornamona this morning after a man was killed in a road crash yesterday afternoon.

The single car crash happened at around 1.30pm at Carrick East on the Clonbur to Maam road.

The man, who was aged in his 50s and the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will take place.

The road remains closed this morning at Carrick East and diversions are in place.

Gardai expect the road to be open shortly after 11.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 26th November, 2017
November 25, 2017
Galway health forum hears major concerns over Lyme disease testing
November 25, 2017
Galway senator seeks answers on environmental impact of Connemara drilling
November 25, 2017
Plans for housing development in Moycullen

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 24, 2017
Paul Giblin Rowing Award presented to Georgina Deane
November 23, 2017
Báireoirí Na Gaillimhe to honour players of the 50’s and 60’s in Loughrea
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK