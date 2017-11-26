Road remains closed at Cornamona after man killed in crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road closures remain in place in Cornamona this morning after a man was killed in a road crash yesterday afternoon.

The single car crash happened at around 1.30pm at Carrick East on the Clonbur to Maam road.

The man, who was aged in his 50s and the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will take place.

The road remains closed this morning at Carrick East and diversions are in place.

Gardai expect the road to be open shortly after 11.