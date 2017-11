Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Clonbur to Maam road is to re-open in Cornamona in the next few minutes.

The road has remained closed for almost 24 hours – after a man was killed in a road crash around lunchtime yesterday.

The single car collision happened at around 1.30pm at Carrick East.

The man, who was aged in his 50s and the only occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will take place.