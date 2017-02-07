Road deaths in the county more than halve in a year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road fatalities in the county have more than halved in a year.

The latest garda statistics show that there were 6 people killed on roads in the county in 2016 compared to 13 the previous year.

Serious injuries as a result of road incidents are down more than 10 per cent while speeding offences are down by 9 per cent.

Mandatory Alcohol Testing by gardaí increased last year by 5 per cent, with more than 16 thousand 400 tests carried out.

Drink driving incidents were down by 12 per cent compared to 2016.

Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley says gardaí won’t become complacent however.