Road closures tomorrow to facilitate Loughrea Christmas Parade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’ll be road closures in Loughrea tomorrow afternoon to facilitate a special parade and turning on of the town’s Christmas lights. (Sat 25/11)

Santa and the Slieve Aughty Snow Queen will lead the proceedings, which get underway at 4.30 tomorrow afternoon at McD’s.

The parade will be led by the St Brendan’s School Choir and St Ita’s School Band, as well as elves from Gaelscoil Riabhach.

To facilitate the parade, Main Street in Loughrea will be closed to all traffic from 4.30pm to 6.30pm tomorrow.

Motorists are asked to use Barrack Street or the bypass while the event is underway.