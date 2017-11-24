15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Road closures tomorrow to facilitate Loughrea Christmas Parade

By GBFM News
November 24, 2017

Time posted: 4:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’ll be road closures in Loughrea tomorrow afternoon to facilitate a special parade and turning on of the town’s Christmas lights. (Sat 25/11)

Santa and the Slieve Aughty Snow Queen will lead the proceedings, which get underway at 4.30 tomorrow afternoon at McD’s.

The parade will be led by the St Brendan’s School Choir and St Ita’s School Band, as well as elves from Gaelscoil Riabhach.

To facilitate the parade, Main Street in Loughrea will be closed to all traffic from 4.30pm to 6.30pm tomorrow.

Motorists are asked to use Barrack Street or the bypass while the event is underway.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
November 24, 2017
091 770000
[email protected]
November 24, 2017
November 24, 2017
Paul Giblin Rowing Award presented to Georgina Deane
