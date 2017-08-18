15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Road closures for Kinvara as festival gets underway

By GBFM News
August 18, 2017

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Road closures are to come into effect in Kinvara this weekend as the Cruinniu na mBad Festival gets underway.

The closures will come into effect from 7.30 tomorrow morning until 9.30 on Sunday evening, during which time there will be no public access to the quay area.

Festival organisers say car parking will be provided at either end of the village and traffic marshals will be on-hand to direct festival traffic.

The annual Crinniu na mBad Festival is one of Ireland’s great maritime traditions and draws on the renowned sea faring tradition of the area.

It gets underway this evening and runs until Sunday – with a full programme of events available on the Kinvara Crinniu Facebook page.

August 18, 2017
