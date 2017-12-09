RNLI rescues injured fisherman in Galway Bay

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway RNLI lifeboat has rescued an injured fisherman in Galway Bay.

The fisherman was working on a 30 metre trawler five miles west of Salthill this afternoon when he suffered an injury to his arm.

The skipper of the vessel alerted the Irish Coastguard who sought the assistance of Galway Lifeboat.

The lifeboat met the vessel off the coast of Barna and the injured man was transferred to the RNLI vessel where he received medical attention.

He was brought to Galway Docks where an ambulance was waiting to take him to UHG for further treatment.