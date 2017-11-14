15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

River Corrib search to resume in city this morning

By GBFM News
November 14, 2017

Time posted: 6:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A multi-agency search of the River Corrib will resume in the morning for a man who entered the water in the city this morning.

The day long search involving the Galway and Costello Lifeboats, Gardaí, fire service, ambulance service, the Civil Defence and the Shannon rescue helicopter at various times had to wind down as darkness fell this evening.

The search operation got underway shortly after 9.30am after reports that a man had entered the River Corrib at Quincentenary Bridge.

