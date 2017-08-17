Rival cinema group opposes expansion of Eye cinema

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a setback in plans for a new boutique cinema at Wellpark.

The plans for a four screen facility at the Eye Cinema was given the go-ahead by city planners in recent weeks.

However, the grant of approval has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The appellant previously raised concerns with the City Council on behalf of Galway Multiplex Ltd, which runs the IMC cinema at Terryland.

Radical Properties Ltd is planning to change the use of a previously approved retail and restaurant space to a new four-screen facility at the Eye Cinema.

The development would also include a restaurant and bar.

Permission was granted with 9 conditions attached – one stipulated that a traffic management plan must be put in place for the duration of the works.

Suzanne O’Neill of Rathfarnham, Dublin has now appealed the plans to An Bord Pleanala.

It cited concerns over the capacity of the road infrastructure in the area, and what they describe as an ‘over-intensification’ of the area.

When contacted by Galway Bay fm news, the IMC Cinema Group refused to comment on the matter.

The higher planning authority is due to make a decision in December.