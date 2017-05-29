15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Richard Donovan nears finish of run across South America

By Sport GBFM
May 29, 2017

Time posted: 10:48 am

Legendary Galway ultra distance runner Richard Donovan has reached the final stage of an amazing month long run from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific Coast of South America, crossing 1800km through Argentina and Chile. Donovan arrived in Chile on Saturday courtesy of a police escort and temperatures of -10 degrees before he completed a 37-mile run on Sunday to reach Los Andes. Richard recounted his journey so far on his Facebook page:

“A recap of the journey so far from the Atlantic coast to Mendoza over the past few weeks. I will now be following the historic route into the Andes of the Chilean independence leader Bernardo O’Higgins whose father was born in Sligo. O’Higgins freed Chile from Spanish rule and fought with Argentinian general San Martin in the mountains on this route. His military knowledge came from Juan MacKenna, another immigrant of Irish descent. One of O’Higgins famous orders on the battlefront was “Lads! Live with honour, or die with glory. He who is brave, follow me!” “Lads” will resonate well with Irish people, haha. After crossing the mountains into Chile, I will run to the Pacific coast.”

 

https://www.facebook.com/TransSouthAmericaRun/videos/411515235877537/

print
Sport
Ballinrobe Races Preview
Galway secures additional funding in bid to tackle illegal dumping
May 29, 2017
Leinster SHC: Galway 2-28 Dublin 1-17 reaction
May 29, 2017
Ballinrobe Races Preview
May 29, 2017
Weekend Galway GAA Club Football Results

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 29, 2017
Colaiste an Chreagain future bolstered as Department allocates more teachers
May 29, 2017
City information evening on €220,000 social innovation fund

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline