Richard Bruton to attend city forum on wellbeing in education

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister will visit the city tomorrow for a forum on wellbeing in education. (Friday 13/1)

The event is part of the national ‘Action Plan for Education’ and the keynote speech will be delivered by Minister Richard Bruton.

As part of the ‘Action Plan for Education’, the government plans to complete an audit of services to support the wellbeing of children in education.

This involves the rollout of ‘wellbeing’ as a subject in Junior Cycle, and the appointment of more psychologists within the school system.

The forum will feature an interactive panel discussion, which will also involve OPW Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney.

The event gets underway at 9.30 tomorrow morning at Merlin College in Doughiska.