Revenues at Valeo in Tuam increased by more than 50 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Revenues at Tuam firm Valeo Vision Systems Limited have increased by 57 per cent to the end of 2015.

The latest accounts for the company at Dunmore Road in Tuam, show that revenues were in excess of 300 million euro in the year to the end of December 2015.

Connacht Electric Limited, trading as Valeo, submitted accounts which show that revenues in 2015 jumped from 192 million to over 300 million euro.

Staff numbers have also increased at the facility which specialises in cutting edge driverless car technology.

942 people were employed at Valeo at the end of December 2015 and the directors of the company expect to further expand with extra investment in research and development.

Despite increased revenues at the Tuam plant, it recorded pre-tax losses of 26 million euro in 2015, due to a major spend on R&D.

According to Independent.ie, the French-owned group employs almost 92 thousand people around the world.

