Valerie Hughes

Restored century old sailing boat returns to Connemara seas

By GBFM News
July 15, 2017

Time posted: 11:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A restored sailing boat, which has been on the seas of Connemara over the past century, was launched in Carna yesterday evening.

The púcán type sailing boat is named the Naomh Sineach by its new owner, Ciarán Mac Donncha from Carna.

He purchased the boat from the Joyce family of Inis Bearrachain island in south Connemara and did the restoration work himself.

The Naomh Sineach has a storied past in Connemara and it was owned for decades by the Joyce’s family who were famed seafarers and champion oarsmen.

Members of the family traveled from the United States for last evening’s occasion in Carna including Kathleen Joyce-Page and Johnny Joyce.

Johnny, who has lived in Boston for the past 60 years, spoke to our reporter Mairtin O Cathain.

He recalled his own family’s association with the boat:

