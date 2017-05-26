15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Residents ramp up campaign over Dun na Mara development

By GBFM News
May 26, 2017

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The City Council will next month vote on the proposed sale of land at Dun na Mara in Renmore to a private developer.

The upcoming vote has sparked a local campaign, as residents are concerned about a proposed access route to a new housing development.

Residents says the planned access route would unnecessarily reduce the amount of green space in the residential area.

Galway City Council has not responded to requests for a statement on the matter.

Residents’ spokesperson Una Shortt says they support the building of new homes, but the green space should be maintained.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
