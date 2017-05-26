Residents ramp up campaign over Dun na Mara development

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The City Council will next month vote on the proposed sale of land at Dun na Mara in Renmore to a private developer.

The upcoming vote has sparked a local campaign, as residents are concerned about a proposed access route to a new housing development.

Residents says the planned access route would unnecessarily reduce the amount of green space in the residential area.

Galway City Council has not responded to requests for a statement on the matter.

Residents’ spokesperson Una Shortt says they support the building of new homes, but the green space should be maintained.