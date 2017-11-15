Residents to petition council over controversial Kirwan Roundabout plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of residents living near the Kirwan Roundabout is to petition the City Council to go back to the drawing board with plans to redevelop the busy junction.

A well-attended public meeting on the controversial plans took place at the Menlo Park Hotel last evening. (Tuesday 14/11)

The event was hosted by the Kirwan Action Group, which is made up of local residents’ associations and those affected by the proposed changes to the busy junction.

The €1.2 million project will see the 5-arm roundabout converted into a traffic light junction.

The roundabout will be replaced with a 4-arm signalised junction, while the Coolagh Road will be diverted to form a 3-arm signalised junction on the N84 Headford Road.

A final decision on the development is set to be made in January.

The Kirwan Action Group says it has a series of outstanding concerns over the proposed works – including issues with public transport and inconvenience for local residents.

Local campaigner Peter Cunnane says a petition is being prepared to be delivered to city councillors next week.