Reprieve for Colaiste an Chreagain as GRETB approves additional teaching resource

Galway Bay fm newsroom – First year students are to be accepted into Coláiste an Chreagáin in Mountbellew in September following an agreement reached by the GRETB, Board of Management and concerned parents.

It follows a hard fought local campaign after an announcement by management that the school was to move towards becoming a further education and training hub.

Following negotiations, the GRETB has agreed to provide one additional teacher to the school’s team of 8.4 teachers.

A campaign will also be launched to lobby the Department of Education for one further teaching resource.

There are currently 16 students enrolled for first year in September with other possible transfers being considered.

The reversal of the plan means the transition year programme will also begin in September.

County Cathaoirleach Michael Connolly who is a member of the school Board of Management says locals who campaigned for the school fought hard to secure this reversal.