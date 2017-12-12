15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Report on Tuam mother and baby home DNA concerns to be published today

December 12, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An expert report on concerns over the identification of remains at the Tuam mother and baby home site is due to be published today.

A team of experts has cast serious doubt over whether the children buried at the site can ever be identified.

The group says DNA testing at the site, as of now, is “highly unlikely” to identify the remains of the children.

It says the Government must seek to manage expectations of what can be achieved.

The expert group’s findings are being considered by Cabinet today, and once they receives approval, the report will be published.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the latest revelations are bound to cause concern among those linked with the former home.

