Report shows city’s west area is most expensive rental location in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city west is the most expensive place to rent a property, according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board.

The average rent in areas such as Salthill and Knocknacarra was 1 thousand and 71 euro during the first three months of this year, which is above the national average.

This is followed closely by rental properties in the city centre and east of the city.

The lowest average rent in Galway according to the RTB is in Ballinasloe at 492 euro.

To be designated as a rent pressure zone, rents must have increased by more than 7 per cent in four of the previous 6 quarters and the rent for that area must be above the national average.

Rents were in excess of a 7 per cent increase in the Tuam area 5 out of the last six quarters, however average rents in that area are about 611 euro, which is BELOW the national average.

Nationally, the cost of renting a home rose by seven per cent over the last year.