15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Report shows city’s west area is most expensive rental location in Galway

By GBFM News
June 15, 2017

Time posted: 2:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city west is the most expensive place to rent a property, according to the latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board.

The average rent in areas such as Salthill and Knocknacarra was 1 thousand and 71 euro during the first three months of this year, which is above the national average.

This is followed closely by rental properties in the city centre and east of the city.

The lowest average rent in Galway according to the RTB is in Ballinasloe at 492 euro.

To be designated as a rent pressure zone, rents must have increased by more than 7 per cent in four of the previous 6 quarters and the rent for that area must be above the national average.

Rents were in excess of a 7 per cent increase in the Tuam area 5 out of the last six quarters, however average rents in that area are about 611 euro, which is BELOW the national average.

Nationally, the cost of renting a home rose by seven per cent over the last year.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Thursday June 15th 2017
June 15, 2017
Clarinbridge traffic calming scheme goes back to the drawing board
June 15, 2017
Half a million euro for road networks on 4 Galway islands
June 15, 2017
Appeal against hot food van operating at Clifden Business Park

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 15, 2017
Galway County Show To Feature Nations Top Showjumpers
June 15, 2017
SPAR FAI Primary School 5s programme roundup for 2017
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK