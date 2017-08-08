Report raises concerns over foster care standards in Galway/Roscommon area

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two foster care reports for Galway/Roscommon and Kerry show most standards were not met.

The announced inspections by the health watchdog HIQA were carried out earlier this year.

Of the eight standards inspected in the Galway/Roscommon area, one was compliant, three were substantially compliant and there were four moderate breaches.

It found that a quarter of carers did not have a review for over three years, however, these are scheduled to be completed by the end of this month.

Improvements were needed to managing allegations against foster carers, updating of garda vetting and the frequency of visit to foster carers.

In the Kerry service area, three of eight standards were up to scratch, and 3 were major non-compliances.

Over 40% of the foster carers had not had a review if over three years.

There were long delays in the assessment of relative carers, and systems for updating garda vetting were not adequate.