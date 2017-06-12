Report on proposed merger of Galway councils to be submitted to government this Autumn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Another report on the proposed merger of Galway city and county councils is to be submitted to the government this Autumn.

Since February, nine meetings have been held with the group reviewing the original recommendation that the councils be amalgamated.

City CEO Brendan McGrath says a new report on the matter will be submitted to the government in the Autumn at the earliest.

Last week it emerged that Cork council merger plans are to be axed but an extension of the city boundary is recommended.