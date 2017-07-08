15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Report outlines five options for future of Tuam Mother and Baby Home site

By GBFM News
July 8, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further geophysical surveys will begin this month at the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone has ordered ground scans around the location where infant remains were confirmed last March.

A full report has been released late last evening – and has put forward five options for the future of the site.

The consultation process for former residents is also being extended to further locations outside Dublin.

The Irish Daily Mail’s Alison O’Reilly is the journalist who originally broke the story says it’s a positive step forwards.

