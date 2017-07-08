Report outlines five options for future of Tuam Mother and Baby Home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further geophysical surveys will begin this month at the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone has ordered ground scans around the location where infant remains were confirmed last March.

A full report has been released late last evening – and has put forward five options for the future of the site.

We’ll have an in-depth analysis on that report on Galway Bay FM News from mid-day.

The consultation process for former residents is also being extended to further locations outside Dublin.

The Irish Daily Mail’s Alison O’Reilly is the journalist who originally broke the story says it’s a positive step forwards.