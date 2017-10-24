15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Report due on ambitious amenity plans for South Park and Kingston

By GBFM News
October 24, 2017

Time posted: 10:23 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report is due in the coming weeks on plans for the development of recreation and amenity facilities at South Park and Kingston in the city.

Earlier this year, the City Council outlined ambitious projects for both locations including all weather playing fields, gym equipment and playgrounds.

At South Park, the vision includes an all weather multi-purpose sports training and playing facility, children’s playground, looped walk and cycle way, events area and outdoor gym equipment.

Meanwhile, a similar development proposed at Kingston would provide a grass surface rugby pitch, multi-use games facilities, children’s playground, outdoor gym equipment and education facilities.

Public submissions on the plans are currently being assessed, and a report is due to be considered by the City Council in November.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Irish rugby star Kieran Marmion will join hundreds of minis in Galway Corinthians RFC
EPA to hold hazardous waste collection for Galway farmers
October 24, 2017
Gardai investigate racial abuse assault near Westside
October 24, 2017
Time extended to complete Corofin housing development
October 24, 2017
