Report due on ambitious amenity plans for South Park and Kingston

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report is due in the coming weeks on plans for the development of recreation and amenity facilities at South Park and Kingston in the city.

Earlier this year, the City Council outlined ambitious projects for both locations including all weather playing fields, gym equipment and playgrounds.

At South Park, the vision includes an all weather multi-purpose sports training and playing facility, children’s playground, looped walk and cycle way, events area and outdoor gym equipment.

Meanwhile, a similar development proposed at Kingston would provide a grass surface rugby pitch, multi-use games facilities, children’s playground, outdoor gym equipment and education facilities.

Public submissions on the plans are currently being assessed, and a report is due to be considered by the City Council in November.