15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Report into death of fisherman at Tawin Island makes recommendations on floatation wear

By GBFM News
July 24, 2017

Time posted: 2:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Marine Casualty Investigations Board is warning fishermen to ensure they wear personal floatation devices outside of clothing.

It’s part of a recommendation of the board after its investigation following the death of a fisherman after falling from his boat near Tawin Island in September last year.

 

The fisherman had set off in his boat, the Loch Corrib II, from a small pier at Ballinacourty near Maree around 5a.m on September 7th last.

He was planning to attend strings of lobster pots off Tawin Island.

Later that morning, the skipper of another vessel noticed the Loch Corrib II boat stopped in the same position in the water for a period of time, with the engine still running.

There was no-one on board when he approached the vessel.

Emergency services were alerted and a search for the missing fisherman got underway.

He was located by emergency crews later that dayin Galway Bay, about 4 miles from his vessel, with his personal floatation device inflated.

However, despite attempts to resuscitate him, the man died as a result of drowning.

The MCIB found that although the fisherman had been wearing the personal floatation device, he wore it inside his oilskin jacket.

This meant he could not access the switch to activate the Personal Location Beacon, if he was conscious entering the water.

The beacon would have ensured a swifter alerting of emergency services.

The investigation found that the man may have experienced some form of collapse, which likely caused him to fall overboard.

The board wants the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport to issue a Marine Notice highlighting this tragedy and emphasising the need to wear a personal floatation device outside all clothing.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Damien Browne To Host Golf Classic This Weekend
July 24, 2017
Call for urgent action over student accommodation crisis in Galway
July 24, 2017
Athenry residents protest outside County Hall
July 24, 2017
Man due in court over city house fire

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 24, 2017
Damien Browne To Host Golf Classic This Weekend
July 24, 2017
Five Connacht Players On Irish Womens Squad For Rugby World Cup
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK