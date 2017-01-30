Report on controversial Knocknacarra development to be submitted to government department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is to bring a report to the government on Wednesday in a bid to progress plans for new social houses in Knocknacarra.

It emerged last week that the building of 14 new social houses at the Ballymoneen Road had been delayed as each unit would cost 330 thousand euro – twice the national average.

It’s understood this is due to rock breaking and the fact that road infrastructure will have to be built to allow for the further development of 55 houses.

A high level meeting has taken place between the Department of Housing and council officials.

The city council says meeting was ‘very positive.’

It was outlined at the gathering that the high costs were due to the need for the installation of services and a gasline which would serve lands north of the development site – and not just the site itself.

The council says it’s this ‘burden of future infrastructure’ which has pushed costs up.

Over the coming days, further studies will be carried out in relaton to the cost of the proposed units.

A report will then be presented to the Department on Wednesday.