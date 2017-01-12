Report on city and county’s shared services due next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A comprehensive report on the shared services between Galway city and county councils will be ready next month.

Responding to a query by Cllr Padraig Conneely at a meeting of the council, City CEO Brendan McGrath said councillors will be given the report at their meeting on February 13th.

It was revealed at a city council meeting in November that the city authority owes a substantial amount of money to the county council for shared services going back as far as 2012, relating to the fire service in particular.

Cllr Conneely said he hoped all legacy issues would be fully explained in the report, which had been due last month.