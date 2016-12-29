15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

magnifying-glass-1607160_960_720

Report cites sudden wind changes as likely cause of microlight aircraft hard-landing in Claregalway

By GBFM News
December 29, 2016

Time posted: 5:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report has found that sudden wind changes may have led to a micro-light aircraft hard-landing in Cregboy in August this year.

A factual study into the incident has been published by the Air Accident Investigation Unit.

The TL 3000 Sirius with the pilot and one passenger on board was returning to Cregboy from Letterkenny airfield on August 16th when the incident occurred.

During landing, the pilot reported the rate of descent had increased unexpectedly, resulting in a hard landing and bounce.

While there was extensive damage to the aircraft, there were no injuries.

The AAIU notes that while microlight aircraft have good lift and aerodynamic characteristics, they are low in mass and are more susceptible to sudden changes in wind direction and velocity.

The report notes that the crosswind would have been blowing in a nearby areas of bushes and trees and may have generated an area of turbulent air, including possible downdrafts, at the point over the runway where the pilot began to flare the aircraft for landing.

It is possible that this could have caused the sudden drop experienced by the pilot as he attempted to land.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
6 per cent increase in public bus usage in the city
buseireann_7-galway
December 29, 2016
6 per cent increase in public bus usage in the city
605537-244883
December 29, 2016
Farms along Gort to Tuam motorway site decimated by TB
Eileen Mannion Photo April 2014
December 29, 2016
Major progress on construction of new secondary school in Clifden

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
european-champions-cup
December 29, 2016
EPCR referee appointments – Rounds 5 and 6
Basketball
December 29, 2016
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview – December 30th and 31st
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK