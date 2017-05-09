Rents in the county jump by almost 5 percent between January and March

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in the county have risen by almost 5 per cent in the space of three months.

According to the latest report from property website, daft.ie, the average rent in the county is now 704 euro.

This is an increase of 4.6 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

In the city, the average rent is 996 euro, up more than 2 per cent on the previous quarter.

When compared to the same period last year, rents in the city have increased by almost 11 percent and have increased by 14 per cent in the county.

Ronan Lyons from daft.ie says the increase in rents in Galway will continue while there is a lack of housing supply.