FYI Galway

Rent cap to come into effect in Galway city at midnight

By GBFM News
January 26, 2017

Time posted: 5:42 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The new system of rent caps will be extended to 23 towns, and to the entirety of Galway City, from midnight tonight.

Housing Minister Simon Coveney has signed orders this afternoon after recommendations from the rental sector watchdog.

The towns include nine in County Meath, seven in County Kildare, three in Wicklow and four in Cork.

It also includes all of Galway City, which will join Dublin and Cork city as a so-called ‘rent pressure zone’.

It means rent can only be raised by a maximum of 4 per cent a year in those areas, at the time of its next review.

