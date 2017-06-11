15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Renewed fears for Connemara landowners over use of CPO for greenway route

June 11, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Landowners in Connemara are growing increasingly concerned with the potential use of compulsory purchase orders to develop a greenway from Athlone to Clifden.

That’s according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association, which argues the Transport Minister is failing to live up to commitments made on the development of such amenities.

It argues that an agreement was made in January that proper consultation and consent is the only way forward for cycling infrastructure.

However, the ICSA says up to 130 Kerry landowners are now facing potential CPO’s in order to facilitate a new Greenway in the south of the county.

The group says that while the East Galway section appears to be on hold for now, there are fears a proposed section of the greenway in Connemara could follow the same process as that being implemented in Kerry.

ICSA spokesperson Adrian Kelly says landowners in Connemara fear their farms will be split and divided.

