Renewed application for fast track housing in Tuam

By GBFM News
September 20, 2017

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new application to fast-track the development of a major housing estate in Tuam has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

An initial application by Arlum Limited for pre-consultations regarding a 120-home development at Ballygaddy Road was deemed to be ‘invalid’.

However, the company has amended its application and resubmitted it to the higher planning authority.

An Bord Pleanála now has until November to issue an ‘opinion’ on whether the proposal should be progressed to formal application stage.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
