More relief measures planned for Parkmore amid latest traffic chaos

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is to begin shortly on further improvements to the traffic system at Parkmore.

Since the opening of the new M17 motorway on Wednesday, traffic congestion around Parkmore and Briarhill has increased

Motorists have been experiencing delays of almost 90 minutes to get out of the business and technology park.

Business leaders in Parkmore have made firm calls on the city and county councils to take immediate action to alleviate the growing traffic congestion.

It has emerged this evening that in the coming weeks, work will begin on providing a second, left turning lane for vehicles exiting Parkmore West towards the Tuam Road.

FYI Galway has seen the maps detailing the new lane.

Preliminary works are to get underway shortly and this will be followed by detailed design and procurement processes.

The new lane is expected to be in place for Christmas, a long awaited gift for traffic users in the area