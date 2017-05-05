15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Relief as Clarinbridge woodland removed from housing land-bank database

By GBFM News
May 5, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Coillte has confirmed that 84 hectares at Kilcornan Woods should not have appeared on a national land bank map for the construction of houses.

The site, which was the biggest one earmarked in the country, has been deemed unsuitable for such development.

In a land bank map published last week, it was indicated that sites across Galway which are owned by the city and county councils and a variety of public bodies are to be offered to developers to build housing.

The 84 hectare site at Clarinbridge was highlighted as the largest site being considered in Ireland, which could accommodate up to 2000 homes.

However, Coillte says the inclusion of the Kilcornan woodland was ‘a mistake,’ and the landbank has now been removed from the national database.

Councillor Martina Kinane told Galway Bay fm news that it’s a huge relief for locals who use the woods as an amenity.

