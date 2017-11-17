Relief for Carna residents as local post office to re-open at new location

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Post Office services are to be resumed in the Carna area of Connemara in the coming weeks.

An Post has confirmed that the new location for the Post Office will be at Siopa Dowd – a general store and filling station close to the local Community School.

Confirmation by An Post this morning that agreement has been reached on a new venue for its office in Carna ends over 6 months of uncertainty about the service in the area.

The Post Office at the previous venue was closed by An Post on the 3rd of May for what An Post described as reasons outside of its control.

Agreement has now been reached between An Post and Rónán Ó Dúbhda of Siopa Dowd in regard to the new location.

An Post stated this morning that it will take some weeks for the necessary fit out and adjustments at Siopa Dowd before Post Office services can be started up there.

An Post will be making a further announcement in due course as to the opening date of the Post Office.

A spokesperson for An Post stated this morning that they are very satisfied that full Post Office services are being restored in Carna.