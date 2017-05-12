Relic of Mother Teresa to visit Galway city, Tuam and Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A relic of Saint Teresa of Calcutta, formerly known as Mother Teresa, will visit three centres in Galway this summer

The provisional schedule sees the relic visit Tuam Cathedral from Saturday June 24th to Monday June 26th, Galway Cathedral from Wednesday June 28th to Friday June 30th and Loughrea Cathedral for Sunday and Monday July 2nd and 3rd

The visit is part of a national tour of the cathedrals of Ireland which will also include Knock Shrine and Lough Derg

Following the tour, the first-class relic will be given a permanent home in St. Patrick and Colman’s Cathedral in Newry

Born in 1910 in Macedonia, to Albanian parents Mother Teresa joined the Loreto Order and lived in Ireland until she was sent to India in 1929

There, she worked with the poorest of the poor, a vocation that led her to found her own order, the Missionaries of Charity, in 1950, in Calcutta