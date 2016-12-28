15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Reindeer returned to Kinvara after two week disappearance

By GBFM News
December 28, 2016

Time posted: 5:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Christmas cheer has been fully restored in Kinvara after the safe return of a wooden reindeer missing from the village for over two weeks.

The five-feet high white reindeer was one of four added to the village’s Christmas decorations this year following a local fundraising campaign.

However, earlier this month, one of the reindeer disappeared from Kinvara Pier overnight – prompting a massive local search for the missing decoration.

The wayward reindeer has now been recovered after a young couple walking near Ballybrannigan discovered it discarded in a bush.

Locals says it will be returned to the pier – and they’ll be keeping a close eye on the herd for the remainder of the festive season!

