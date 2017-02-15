Refurbished Portumna marina to re-open in April

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portumna Marina will fully re-open in April following a major refurbishment.

The works involved refurbishing the existing harbour area and toilets, including the re-decking of existing mooring fingers and new service bollards.

The project also involved trenching works at Marina Road to facilitate the installation of a new state of the art energy efficient lighting system.

The facility will re-open in April, and the County Council is to explore the possibility of extended opening times.