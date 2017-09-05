Red flag warning lifted at Salthill beaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ‘red flag’ warning which had been in place at beaches across the city since last Friday (1/9) has now been lifted.

The restriction on swimming was imposed at Grattan Road, Salthill and Blackrock beaches after a green algae appeared.

The city council imposed the bathing ban on the advice of the HSE and sample water testing was undertaken.

Councillor Colette Connolly says he’s glad the ‘red flag’ warning has been lifted but is concerned about the lack of information from the city council.