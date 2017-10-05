Recruitment underway for new members for Galway hospitals group board

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Recruitment of new board members for the Saolta Hospitals Group, which includes Galway’s public hospitals, is underway.

The previous board came to the end of its term last year and a chairperson was re-appointed earlier this year.

The hospitals’ group has been without a board for most of the year.

The remit of the Saolta Board is to develop effective corporate and clinical governance structures along with quality and safety systems of care for patients.

The Public Appointments Service has confirmed that the recruitment process for new board members is underway.