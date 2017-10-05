15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Recruitment underway for new members for Galway hospitals group board

By GBFM News
October 5, 2017

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Recruitment of new board members for the Saolta Hospitals Group, which includes Galway’s public hospitals, is underway.

The previous board came to the end of its term last year and a chairperson was re-appointed earlier this year.

The hospitals’ group has been without a board for most of the year.

The remit of the Saolta Board is to develop effective corporate and clinical governance structures along with quality and safety systems of care for patients.

The Public Appointments Service has confirmed that the recruitment process for new board members is underway.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway senator calls on government to support city bypass
October 5, 2017
Galway senator calls on government to support city bypass
October 5, 2017
Health Minister meets local TDs over Merlin Park waiting lists
October 4, 2017
First step taken towards new acute hospital at Merlin Park

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 4, 2017
ELECTRIC IRELAND & MICHEAL O’MUIRCHEARTAIGH CELEBRATE THE CREATION OF THE FIRST MINOR STAR AWARDS
October 4, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK