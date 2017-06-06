Record breaking prize money of 2 million euro at 2017 Galway Races

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The prize money at this year’s Galway Races will be a record breaking two million euro.

With less than eight weeks left to go until the world famous festival, the Race Committee has revealed that the feature race each day will offer a minimum prize fund of 100 thousand euro.

Monday’s Connacht Hotel Handicap race will see 100 thousand euro in prize money up for grabs, with 120 thousand euro on offer for Tuesday’s Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap.

The hotly contested tote Galway Plate on Wednesday is now worth a quarter of million euro.

Guiness will once again sponsor the Thursday and Friday features, worth 300 thousand euro and 100 thousand euro respectively.

The weekend action will centered on the Galway Shopping Centre handicap on Saturday and the Irish Stallion Farms EBF ‘Ahonoora’ Handicap on Sunday.

The 2017 Galway Races take place at Ballybrit from the 31st of July until the 6th of August.