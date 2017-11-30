15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Receptionist/Front Office Representative required for Motor Trade Company

By Damian Burke
November 30, 2017

Time posted: 6:35 am

Receptionist/Front Office Representative required for very busy Motor Trade Company
Part Time 2 Days (9am – 6pm)

Candidates must have proven work experience as Receptionist/Front Office Representative. Have an exemplary Customer
Service attitude. Main duties include reception duties, Multi line – Call answering, General Accounts and other ad
hoc duties. Must be able to work on own initiative and able to multi task. Fluency in both written and spoken English
is essential.

Closing Date 18th Dec 2017
Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to
[email protected]

