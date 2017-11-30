Receptionist/Front Office Representative required for Motor Trade Company

Receptionist/Front Office Representative required for very busy Motor Trade Company

Part Time 2 Days (9am – 6pm)

Candidates must have proven work experience as Receptionist/Front Office Representative. Have an exemplary Customer

Service attitude. Main duties include reception duties, Multi line – Call answering, General Accounts and other ad

hoc duties. Must be able to work on own initiative and able to multi task. Fluency in both written and spoken English

is essential.

Closing Date 18th Dec 2017

Forward CV along with a covering letter explaining how you would be best suited for the position to

[email protected]