Re-elected Boston Mayor with Connemara heritage to visit Ireland next year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Marty Walsh, a son of emigrants from the Connemara Gaeltacht, has been re-elected for a further four year term as Mayor of Boston.

With almost 65 per cent of the vote, Mayor Walsh easily overcame his challenger, City Councillor, Tito Jackson.

The result was declared close to 3 o’clock this morning, Irish time.

The drama was not as intense as four years ago but this was a highly significant victory for Marty Walsh and his supporters.

The Mayor won out in most precincts across the city and outvoted his opponent, Tito Jackson two-to-one.

One of Mayor Walsh’s outstanding political traits has been his capacity to reach across to differing ethnic groups throughout Boston and they came to celebrate his victory in numbers last night.

None celebrated more than the people of Connemara in Boston and their descendants.

The Mayor’s mother, Mary Walsh, a native of Ros Muc and his partner Lorrie Higgins were with the Mayor on stage at the Copley Fairmont Hotel when victory was declared…and on occasions like this, the Mayor always remembers his late father, John Walsh from Carna.

Uncles, aunts and relatives celebrated with them.

Mayor Walsh stated last night that he will visit Ireland next year.

Photo – Marty Walsh, Facebook