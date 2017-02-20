RBS Six Nations Trophy Tour Visits Corinthians RFC On Wednesday

Corinthians RFC in association with Ulster Bank Galway will be bringing the RBS Six Nations Trophy to Corinthian Park this Wednesday with special guests Alan Quinlan, Luke Fitzgerald and a Connacht player in attendance. This night is open to all interested and will be a great opportunity for all to get up close and personal with one of the most sought after prizes in World Rugby.

The trophy will be available to see and get pictures with from 5.30 while at 5.45, Alan and Luke will take a training session with one of the Club’s youth teams. Our Special guests will then be available for pictures with the trophy from 6.30 until 7.30 when they will go upstairs for a special question and answer session for around 45 minutes. Finger Food and refreshments will be available for all.

All are welcome to come to Corinthian Park next Wednesday with a special invitation going out to all our sponsors who have supported the club with such great loyalty and we hope that you all come along for what plans to be a great night!