15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

ULSTER BANK AND SIX NATIONS TROPHY

RBS Six Nations Trophy Tour Visits Corinthians RFC On Wednesday

By Sport GBFM
February 20, 2017

Time posted: 2:20 pm

Corinthians RFC in association with Ulster Bank Galway will be bringing the RBS Six Nations Trophy to Corinthian Park this Wednesday with special guests Alan Quinlan, Luke Fitzgerald and a Connacht player in attendance. This night is open to all interested and will be a great opportunity for all to get up close and personal with one of the most sought after prizes in World Rugby.

The trophy will be available to see and get pictures with from 5.30 while at 5.45, Alan and Luke will take a training session with one of the Club’s youth teams. Our Special guests will then be available for pictures with the trophy from 6.30 until 7.30 when they will go upstairs for a special question and answer session for around 45 minutes. Finger Food and refreshments will be available for all.

All are welcome to come to Corinthian Park next Wednesday with a special invitation going out to all our sponsors who have supported the club with such great loyalty and we hope that you all come along for what plans to be a great night!

print
Sport
Almost 50 await beds at UHG and Portiuncula as Health Minister visits city
KIERAN KEANE
February 20, 2017
Kieran Keane Appointed As New Connacht Head Coach
GALWAY ATHLETICS
February 20, 2017
Three Medals For Galway Athletes At National Indoor Championships
GALWAY UNITED 2016
February 20, 2017
Galway United Season Launch At Munroes

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
sport@galwaybayfm.ie
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

simon-harris
February 20, 2017
Almost 50 await beds at UHG and Portiuncula as Health Minister visits city
gbfm-news-image
February 20, 2017
Gas Networks Ireland says Tuam will not face a ‘big dig’

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline