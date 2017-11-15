Rates and Local Property Tax likely to remain unchanged in city budget

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Commercial rates and local property tax in the city look set to remain the same in next year’s city council Budget.

The draft Budget for 2018 has been published and councillors will vote on whether or not to adopt it at a meeting next Monday. (20/11)

The Budget provides for expenditure of 77.9 million euro for the day to day running of the city.

This is an increase of 2.7 million euro on last year’s Budget.

It’s expected that almost half the income for the city council next year will come from rates, which are predicted to bring in revenue of 36.4 million euro.

The biggest areas of expenditure will be Housing & Building and Recreation & Amenity.

Some new projects proposed for funding in 2018 include a canal improvement programme, solar compaction bins and the extension of cemeteries.

Increased funding will be provided for Housing Adaptation, the European Region of Gastronomy and the extension of the Purple Flag programme to Salthill village.

The city council also hopes to hire extra staff next year, including community wardens, data protection and marketing and tourism staff.