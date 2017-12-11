Rainfall causes deterioration of road conditions in parts of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – update as of 9am – Motorists and cyclists in Galway are being urged to take extra care this morning as road conditions in many areas remain dangerous.

A fall of snow and sleet over the weekend coupled with sub zero temperatures overnight have made road conditions particularly slippy today.

Galway gardaí are reporting that roads around the city are manageable this morning as most have been salted.

However pedestrians are warned to be cautious on footpaths as they have not been treated.

In Oranmore, local roads and estate roads are extremely slippy this morning but the N6 dual carriageway into the city has been treated.

In the Tuam area, the main roads are driveable as they have been treated however minor roads are particularly dangerous.

Some areas for motorists to take extra care in are Corofin, Monivea, Kilconly and Dunmore.

Gardaí say a rain shower in the past few minutes has made conditions in Corofin treacherous and a truck has jack-knifed near Cummer Cross.

No-one has been injured but motorists should approach the area with caution.

In the east of the county, conditions seem to be very difficult.

Ballinasloe gardaí say that while the M6 motorway has been treated, motorists still need to exercise extra care.

Hills are particularly difficult to manoeuvre and roads in the Kiltormer area are treacherous.

On the M17/M18 motorway, road conditions are particularly bad near the Ardrahan exit and locals roads which are not treated are also extremely slippy.

In the west of the county, sea breezes have resulted in slightly higher temperatures so there are no reports of any particularly treacherous routes, however motorists are advised to still take care as heavy rain falls.

All motorists are advised to keep a safe distance from the car in front and approach junctions at a slower speed.

The only school closure we have been notified about is Leitrim National School in Kylebrack, Loughrea which is closed today.

Bus Eireann says buses in Galway are running as normal or with minor delays.