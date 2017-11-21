‘Railway Cup’ finally looks dead and buried

The future of the GAA’s interprovincial series is up in the air after Connacht confirmed they didn’t expect to take part in the competition again. The GAA announced in August that the series would not proceed this December. Last year’s winning Interprovincial football manager Peter McGrath (pictured above 3rd from the left at the launch of last years event) feels the Connacht decision not to participate will kill off the series once known as ‘The Railway Cup’.

“I know for a number of years in recent times, Connacht were very grudgingly involving themselves in the Railway Cup. It appears to me that the Connacht Council didn’t really have any great love for it, particularly in recent years,” the new Louth manager said.

Connacht secretary John Prenty said today: “We feel it has run its course and we decided at the beginning of the year that we wouldn’t compete this year. I don’t think we’ll take part again but what the other three provinces will do again I don’t know.”

In their 1950 and ’60s heyday the competitions attracted large crowds, but interest has dwindled since the club finals took over their previous St Patrick’s Day date in the calendar and they have regularly been shunted around the fixture diary or even cancelled. Last year’s football final saw 150 people attend the Ulster v Connacht football final in Carrick on Shannon. It remains to be seen whether the GAA will attempt to proceed with a three-team format next year or simply scrap the concept.

In the 90 year history of the competitions, Connacht won 11 Interprovincial hurling titles and 10 football titles. Their last hurling win was in 2004 and their last football success came in Tuam Stadium in 2014 after a gap of 45 years.