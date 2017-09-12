Rahoon man named as having Best Front Garden in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Rahoon man has been announced as the overall winner of the Front Garden competition by the city council.

Michael Duffy of No.10 The Bailey, Circular Road, is the top winner for his garden as part of this year’s Galway City Tidy Towns and Garden Competition.

The Best New Entrant winners are Phil and John Holland, 15 Lough Atalia Road.

The winner of the Best Floral Display category is Anna Marie O’ Brien of 37A Laurel Park, while John Connaughton of 58 St. James’ Crescent has won Best Lawns category.

Oaklands was awarded Best Residential Area with 20 to 50 houses and Claddagh has been awarded the Best Residential Area title for 50 to 200 houses.

Renmore was named Best Residential Area with 200 houses or more.

Barnacles Hostel was awarded Best Registered Guest House.

Other winners include Merlin Park, The Ardilaun Hotel, Church of the Resurrection Ballinfoile, The Huntsman Inn and Inland Fisheries.

The winner of the Best School Garden display are St. John The Apostle National School while Mercy Primary School has won Best Floral Display.

The Best Community Group project is Westside Community Garden.

The competition run by the city council aims to encourage and promote householders and businesses to take greater pride and interest in their own gardens .