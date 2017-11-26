Radisson Blu Hotel to undergo major rebrand in new year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Radisson Blu Hotel in the city is to undergo a major re-brand in the new year.

The hotel will be known as ‘The Galmont’ from the first of January – when the existing management agreement comes to an end.

MHL Hotel Collection acquired the 262 room Raddison Blu Hotel and Spa in October.

Under that agreement, the existing operator Rezidor was to continue managing the property.

MHL has now confirmed it will now assume direct control – and its first action will be the rebranding of the hotel as ‘The Galmont’ from January 1st.

In a statement, it says the Galmont is a key part of the west’s tourism infrastructure and a new name is important to reflect the local ownership and management of the hotel.

The MHL Hotel Collection includes The Westin, The Intercontinental, The Trinity City, The Spencer, The Morgan, The Beacon, The Hilton Dublin City and the Limerick Strand.

In Galway, the Harbour Hotel and Glenlo Abbey Hotel & Golf Resort operate as sister hotels.