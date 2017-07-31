Racegoers warned to expect extra security as Galway Races gets underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The manager of Galway Races is warning people planning to attend the festival this week to expect extra security when entering the racecourse at Ballybrit.

Michael Moloney says there will be increased safety measures at the well-known racing festival this year due to an increased global terror threat.

Hundreds of staff are preparing for an influx of punters availing of betting and hospitality facilities at the racecourse.

It’ll be the last year the landmark TOTE building will be used at Ballybrit as builders will move on site from next week to knock the building and replace it with a multi-million euro facility.

Today’s first race goes to post in Ballybrit at 20 past 5 and racegoers are urged to avoid carrying large bags into the grounds.

Manager, Michael Moloney says the additional security vetting this year shouldn’t really cause significant delays.