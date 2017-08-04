15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Racecourse manager says weather to blame for drop in attendance and betting

By GBFM News
August 4, 2017

Time posted: 10:18 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The manager of Galway racecourse says the showery weather is to blame for the drop in attendance and betting on the two big days of this year’s Galway Races.

Over 30 thousand people attended Ladies’ Day at Ballybrit yesterday – a decrease of over 2000 on last year.

Tote turnover yesterday finished at just over 1.1 million euro, down more than 282
thousand euro on 2016.

Betting with the bookmakers was just over 1.4 million euro, down over 145 thousand euro on Day four in 2016

It follows a drop in attendance and betting on Galway Plate Day on Wednesday.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, racecourse Manager Michael Moloney says the showery weather is the likely cause of the drop in attendance – but he expects attendance to be up this evening.

