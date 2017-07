Great news, Queen B Hair & Beauty Salon Liosbán, Galway is expanding and looking for a Creative Director to lead and develop their team

of Stylists. 10 Years Experience preferred.

They are also recruiting a Trainer to join their team at the Irish College of Hairdressing.

To discuss these fantastic opportunities call Róisín on 091 76 14 44 or email CV, in strictest confidence, to [email protected]